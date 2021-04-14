Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $433,000 Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,065,768 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,570,000 after buying an additional 84,892 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,539,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,652,000 after buying an additional 38,469 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,164,749 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,513,000 after buying an additional 448,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 894,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKM traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,219. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $29.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

