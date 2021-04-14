Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $845,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.96. 484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,916. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $101.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.57.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

