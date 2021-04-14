HBW Advisory Services LLC Sells 222 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after acquiring an additional 9,703 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $415.03. 284,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,372,805. The company has a 50 day moving average of $395.00 and a 200 day moving average of $372.45. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $415.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

