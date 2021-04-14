HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on HCA. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $185.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HCA Healthcare from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.74. The company had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.83 and a 200 day moving average of $161.65. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $194.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,432 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $1,011,329.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,065,798.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne Joseph Riley sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $274,213.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,436.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 109,810 shares of company stock valued at $19,453,297. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 17,480 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 332,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,672,000 after acquiring an additional 103,164 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

