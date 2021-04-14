Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 407.6% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Noble Financial began coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Shares of HSDT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,968. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $34.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $1.03. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,716.85% and a negative return on equity of 328.07%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rollins Financial acquired a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,139,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 96,214 shares during the period.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

