High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a growth of 297.8% from the March 15th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PCF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,907. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. High Income Securities Fund has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in High Income Securities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 6.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund Company Profile

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

