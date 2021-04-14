Highland Private Wealth Management Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Paul John Balson lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.67.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $10.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $559.18. 19,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,003. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.57 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $503.67 and a 200-day moving average of $523.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock worth $26,539,008 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

