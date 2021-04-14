Highland Private Wealth Management Invests $252,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.03.

SCHW stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.81. The company had a trading volume of 62,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,397,675. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $122.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

