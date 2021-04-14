HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,341,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 810,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,613,000 after purchasing an additional 67,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,525,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 476,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $119,117,000 after acquiring an additional 54,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 429,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,276,000 after acquiring an additional 60,774 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total value of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,518 shares of company stock valued at $30,292,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $309.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $287.71 and a 200-day moving average of $259.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $309.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.00.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

