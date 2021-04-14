HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $603,000 Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

YUM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.95.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

