HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $498.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $152.76 and a 12-month high of $577.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $512.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.76.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.40 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Devon Daniels acquired 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $523.30 per share, for a total transaction of $261,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $261,650. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIVB. Bank of America upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $547.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $564.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SVB Financial Group from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.56.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

