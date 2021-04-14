HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 5.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 53.4% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 135,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,023 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, First American Bank increased its position in shares of Eaton by 52.8% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 45,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

Shares of ETN opened at $140.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $143.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.96 and its 200 day moving average is $121.34. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

