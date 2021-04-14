Hisao Kushi Sells 80,000 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total value of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PTON traded down $4.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.80. 5,769,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,799,342. The stock has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,748.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.70. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.33 and a 1 year high of $171.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 157,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,852,000 after buying an additional 12,079 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,983,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,077,000 after purchasing an additional 202,320 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.59.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.