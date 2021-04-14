Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vistra by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Vistra by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,372,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,176,000 after acquiring an additional 319,330 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,266,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,865,000 after acquiring an additional 467,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,268,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,229,000 after acquiring an additional 673,297 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,108 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vistra from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.89.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 70,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,189,134. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

