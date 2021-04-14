Huntington National Bank Sells 392 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 392 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.20 billion, a PE ratio of 109.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

