IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) Trading Up 8.9% Over Last Week

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and approximately $77,682.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

