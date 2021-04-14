ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Gap Up to $16.76

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.76, but opened at $17.65. ImmunityBio shares last traded at $17.43, with a volume of 1,709 shares trading hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ImmunityBio stock. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

