Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Insider Sells 14,423 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $981,773.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,806,937.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Artur Bergman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $994,321.62.

On Monday, March 29th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $925,379.68.

On Monday, March 22nd, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $1,036,725.24.

On Monday, March 8th, Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $927,398.90.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Artur Bergman sold 23,098 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $2,180,451.20.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.92. 5,740,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,212. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Fastly, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $82.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.48 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,219,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,316 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,789,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 733,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,094,000 after acquiring an additional 332,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fastly by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,610,000 after acquiring an additional 330,817 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.93.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

