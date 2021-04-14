Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Down 96.4% in March

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the March 15th total of 44,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PEZ traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.88. 9,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,438. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average is $81.17. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $97.80.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEZ. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 679.6% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.