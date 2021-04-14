Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 14,089 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,272% compared to the average volume of 594 put options.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. The stock had a trading volume of 177,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,751,824. The company has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,325,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,575 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,301,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,576,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,549,000 after buying an additional 917,853 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,437,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,484,000 after buying an additional 915,868 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,265,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,761,000 after buying an additional 78,852 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

