Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 4,064 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 360% compared to the average daily volume of 883 call options.

Shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 23,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,186. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The company has a quick ratio of 13.05, a current ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.54. Mersana Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,772.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $176,692.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,951 shares of company stock valued at $331,843. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRSN. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 229.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Mersana Therapeutics by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

