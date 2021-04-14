iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ 5th Largest Position

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,568 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 7.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $37,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,162 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 496,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $74.25. 5,566,586 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.16. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

