Jackson Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 80.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,015,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,862,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,883,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 83.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $5.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $491.10. The company had a trading volume of 20,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,925. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $269.51 and a twelve month high of $489.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $472.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.68.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

