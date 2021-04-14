Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 567,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,233,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 141,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,325,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.55. The company had a trading volume of 65,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,238,362. The company has a market capitalization of $417.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.