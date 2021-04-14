Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Shares Gap Down to $184.29

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $184.29, but opened at $179.11. Kadant shares last traded at $179.10, with a volume of 100 shares.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.75.

Get Kadant alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.15 and a 200 day moving average of $145.05.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.55 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kadant by 35,614.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 397,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 396,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 849,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,789,000 after buying an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth $4,012,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Kadant by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after buying an additional 25,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kadant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kadant (NYSE:KAI)

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.