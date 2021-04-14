Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 1,527 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,938 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,699,000 after purchasing an additional 889,415 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

WY stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.44. The stock had a trading volume of 69,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 91.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.