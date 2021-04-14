KeyCorp Weighs in on DTE Energy’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report released on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $7.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.88 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.46.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $137.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $137.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas purchased 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

