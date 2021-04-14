Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Sets New 1-Year High at $19.90

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.90 and last traded at $19.90, with a volume of 11732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.