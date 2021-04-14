Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $9.03

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.03, but opened at $9.39. Kopin shares last traded at $9.25, with a volume of 21,102 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KOPN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market cap of $840.73 million, a P/E ratio of -60.20 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. The firm had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 159,072 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $588,566.40. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,260 shares in the company, valued at $641,062. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $380,640.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 761,332 shares of company stock worth $5,722,125. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kopin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $611,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kopin during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

