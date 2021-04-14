Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) PT Raised to $35.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRUS. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.22 million, a P/E ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 60.53% and a negative return on equity of 44.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 32.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

