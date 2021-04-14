Kwmg LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kwmg LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $4.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,517,816. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.11. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.34 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The company has a market capitalization of $869.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lowered Facebook from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.28.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,369,631 shares of company stock valued at $377,025,696. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

