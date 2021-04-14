Kwmg LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Kwmg LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 77.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 131,605 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,630,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,216,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,409. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average of $40.67. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

