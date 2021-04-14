Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Cuts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 417,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,952,000 after buying an additional 29,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,589,000 after buying an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,550. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $100.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average is $90.21.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.