Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,972 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Perficient as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Perficient in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,221,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,055 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. 320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $51.25. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

PRFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

