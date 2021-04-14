Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Makes New Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,581,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,373,394,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $184,108,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,431,000 after purchasing an additional 151,489 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,053,000 after purchasing an additional 94,333 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $421.03.

DPZ stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $393.28. 736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.61. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $435.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

