MarketPeak (PEAK) Market Cap Hits $2.11 Million

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One MarketPeak coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. MarketPeak has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00063795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00019126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.34 or 0.00673043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00088705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00032829 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00036159 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling MarketPeak

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MarketPeak should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MarketPeak using one of the exchanges listed above.

