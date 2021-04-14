Menlo Advisors LLC Acquires 1,520 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Menlo Advisors LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Royce Value Trust accounts for approximately 2.1% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 42.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,967,000 after purchasing an additional 597,860 shares during the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RVT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. 1,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.15. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $18.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

