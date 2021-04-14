Menlo Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Menlo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 4.6% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL traded up $4.11 on Wednesday, hitting $2,258.54. The company had a trading volume of 15,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,075. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,205.00 and a 1 year high of $2,273.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,085.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,837.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,151.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.