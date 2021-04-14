MktCoin (MLM) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last Week

MktCoin (CURRENCY:MLM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. MktCoin has a total market cap of $74,628.53 and $539.00 worth of MktCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MktCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MktCoin has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00066393 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.31 or 0.00268738 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.00 or 0.00732163 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00024059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,314.86 or 0.99906024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.53 or 0.00846598 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MktCoin Profile

MktCoin’s total supply is 2,274,139,410 coins and its circulating supply is 1,209,529,900 coins. MktCoin’s official Twitter account is @MKTcoin_MLM and its Facebook page is accessible here . MktCoin’s official website is mktcoin.org

Buying and Selling MktCoin

