MMOCoin Price Up 4.1% This Week (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 14th. In the last week, MMOCoin has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. MMOCoin has a total market capitalization of $800,724.29 and approximately $966.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MMOCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000148 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000137 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MMOCoin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,833,898 coins and its circulating supply is 68,317,360 coins. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.