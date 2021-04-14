Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc Sells 698 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $691,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 28,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,281 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,420,844. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.