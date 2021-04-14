Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $31.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 7,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $169,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,900.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,992 shares of company stock worth $1,353,286. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,098,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,860,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,535 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,191,000. PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,827,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 403,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,154,000 after purchasing an additional 101,049 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,401. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.91. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Myovant Sciences will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

