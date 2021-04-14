Nano (NANO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $708.51 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. Nano has a total market cap of $708.51 million and approximately $57.04 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.32 or 0.00008373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nano has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,502.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.09 or 0.03696056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $264.51 or 0.00416528 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $790.70 or 0.01245149 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $317.26 or 0.00499598 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.21 or 0.00463312 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.33 or 0.00348535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00032830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nano’s official website is nano.org/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Nano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.