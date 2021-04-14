Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $165.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nasdaq traded as high as $158.69 and last traded at $158.13, with a volume of 736 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.93.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Nasdaq from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.70.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $144,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total value of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,022 shares of company stock worth $4,373,438 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Nasdaq by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the period. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 29,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.30.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

