NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Up 143.3% in March

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,800 shares, a growth of 143.3% from the March 15th total of 130,600 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 415,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NRBO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. 399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,026. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $75.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.69.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

