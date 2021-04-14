NEXT.coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,502.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $790.70 or 0.01245149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.21 or 0.00463312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00061433 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000861 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00013553 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001230 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

