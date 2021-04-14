NFT Price Up 0.1% This Week (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. NFT has a total market cap of $13.55 million and $327,644.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000579 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00057377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00018534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.05 or 0.00088328 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.28 or 0.00627614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00032231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00036887 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling NFT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

