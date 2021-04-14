Nord/LB Reiterates €13.00 Price Target for Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO)

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been assigned a €13.00 ($15.29) price target by equities research analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.60 ($14.82) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Klöckner & Co SE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.70 ($12.59).

Shares of ETR:KCO traded down €0.08 ($0.09) on Wednesday, reaching €10.83 ($12.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 52-week high of €11.03 ($12.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

