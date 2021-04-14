Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a decrease of 93.9% from the March 15th total of 589,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 809,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ NVFY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,295. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Nova LifeStyle has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nova LifeStyle stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,752 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.61% of Nova LifeStyle worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

