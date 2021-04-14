NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Raised to $250.00 at Northland Securities

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.63 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $218.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.40.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NovoCure will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $5,403,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.