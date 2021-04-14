NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) PT Raised to $250.00 at Northland Securities

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $118.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NovoCure from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.25.
Shares of NVCR stock opened at $189.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,038.63 and a beta of 1.29. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $218.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.40.
In other NovoCure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 63,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.48, for a total value of $11,006,638.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 123,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,296,795.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $265,047.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 150,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,834,011.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,412 shares of company stock worth $12,334,989. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 982.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 450,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,004,000 after buying an additional 409,159 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after purchasing an additional 112,421 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at $5,403,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.
NovoCure Company Profile
NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.
